Jamestown Mayoral Debate to Be Hosted By WRFA, Jamestown Post-Journal, Media One Group

WRFA, in partnership with the Jamestown Post-Journal and Media One Group, will be hosting a Jamestown Mayoral Candidates Debate.

The debate will feature Democratic Incumbent Eddie Sundquist and Republican candidate, and current City Council member at Large, Kim Ecklund. The debate panel will be moderated by WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley and will involve questions from the Jamestown Post-Journal and Media One Group.

There will also be an opportunity for each candidate to ask one question of their opponents. Audience questions will only be taken if time allows.

It will be held at 6:00 p.m, Thursday, October 12, 2023 in the Third Floor Media Arts Room of the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts. The debate will be broadcast live on 107.9 FM and livestreamed on WRFA’s YouTube page. The program will also be rebroadcast in the future by WRFA and WJTN radio.

The debate is intended to help inform voters of the city of Jamestown on each of the two mayoral candidates prior to Election Day on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

As of today, this is the only debate set to feature both candidates for Mayor of Jamestown. Eddie Sundquist’s campaign sent out a press release saying that challenger Kim Ecklund declined to participate in the League of Women Voters‘ Meet the Candidates debate “due to other commitments.”

Limited seating for audience members will be available. Reservations for seats can be made starting 9:00 a.m., Thursday, September 28 by emailing wrfa@reglenna.com.