Jamestown Mobile Market Farm Share Sign-Ups Start Friday

Sign-ups for a food program that supports the Jamestown Mobile Market open this Friday.

Food Access Manager Nick Weith said that the Community Supported Agriculture (CSA), or farm share program, is a collaboration with farmer vendors from the Public Market, “And provide them an extra opportunity to reach customers who might not be able to make it to the Saturday market and support them through this extra program. So, sign ups will begin February 28. We’ll have a few size options available and we’ll be doing add-on options again this year including eggs, meat options, mushrooms, and we’re still looking for a bread vendor to help supply some of those CSA options.”

Weith said proceeds from the Farm Share help offset costs at the Mobile Market and keep food prices low for individuals and families on SNAP/EBT.

Farm share options will cost $225 for a half share (Fun Size) that’s good for one to two people, $400 for a full share that’s good for two to three people, and $550 for the extra full share which is good for four people or more.

Weith added that people who sign up will get weekly emails about what produce to expect, “And we usually include a few recipes along with that to give them some ideas for some of the products they might not know how to cook with.”

Weith said the CSA will run for 16 weeks from June through October. He said they also hope to offer a Fall CSA again.

To learn more about the CSA/Farm Share program, or to sign up starting Friday, February 28, visit https://jfmny.org/farmshare