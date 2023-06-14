Jamestown Mobile Market’s Begins Season Today

Jamestown Public Market‘s Mobile Market begins its season today.

The Mobile Market brings fresh, local food to five sites around Jamestown on every Wednesday and Thursday through September 28.

Jamestown Public Market Food Access Coordinator Emily Le Blanc is overseeing the Mobile Market this season.

The Mobile Market buys produce from Abers Acres, Hidden Valley Farm, and baked goods and jams from an Amish baker, Lizzie Byler.

Every Wednesday the Mobile Market drives to local farms and bakers to pick up food for distribution. It then drives back to Jamestown with St. Luke’s Episcopal Church as the first stop. The church runs the Eat Fresh, Do Good CSA, the proceeds of which help support the Mobile Market.

The Mobile Market then drives to various locations throughout the city which include:

– The Resource Center at 890 E. Second Street, to be there from 10am to 11am.

– James Prendergast Library, from 11:30am to 12:30.

– The Chautauqua Center, staying from 1:00 to 2:00.

The Mobile Market makes two stops on Thursdays:

– Silver Tree Seniors at 8 Crane Street, from 1:00 to 2:00pm

– Bush Elementary, from 2:30 to 3:30pm.

The Mobile Market accepts cash, cards, SNAP, the Farmers Market Nutrition Program, Veggie Rx, and, starting in July, Double Up Food Bucks.

The Jamestown Public Market is continuing a collaboration with Office of the Aging’s Local Roots Program. Thanks to a grant via Blue Cross Blue Shield of WNY, a new vehicle has been added to the roster. This new sprinter van will be refrigerated, and utilized to bring produce for OFA’s program to various senior living sites across Chautauqua County.

For more information on the Jamestown Mobile Market or the Veggie RX program, visit www.jtownpublicmarket.org