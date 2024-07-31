Jamestown Municipal Band Performs Children’s Concert Tonight

The Jamestown Municipal Band will perform a Children’s Concert tonight in Allen Park.

The free concert, sponsored by Collaborative Children’s Solutions, will take place at 7:00 p.m. at the Goranson Bandshell.

Selections will include music for pirates, princesses, and everything in between. Children are encouraged to wear costumes to the concert and join in the traditional march around the park. Kids also will have the opportunity to conduct the band.

The concert is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or a blanket to sit on.