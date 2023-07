The Jamestown Municipal Band will play their Italian and Scandinavian Concert at Allen Park tonight.

The free concert will take place at 7:00 p.m. at the Goranson Bandshell. It will celebrate Jamestown’s rich Italian and Scandinavian heritage with a selection of music from the homelands of so many of the city’s ancestors.

The Allen Park Women’s Club will have Norm’s Famous Korv Burgers available for sale. Proceeds benefit Allen Park.