Jamestown One Of Thousands Of ‘No King Rallies’ Locations Set For Oct. 18

The City of Jamestown will be the site of one of the 2,000 “No Kings” rallies across the nation planned for this Saturday, October 18.

The Jamestown Justice Coalition is once again hosting the rally which will be held in Dow Park from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Coordinator Justin Hubbard said this will be the third “No Kings Rally” held in Jamestown this year. He said the purpose of Saturday’s rally is to voice displeasure with the expansion of the executive branch powers under President Donald Trump, “This is part of a national movement. The last two times were also part of a national days of mobilization against what’s going on in the White House with the expansion of the Executive Branch and what we think is an abuse of that office and executive authority and the overstepping, whether that be President overstepping Congress or overstepping the Court System.”

Hubbard said the June rally in Jamestown received national attention after he was interviewed by CNN. Hubbard said the more than 1,000 people who responded as planning to attend the small, rural city rally caught the eye of the cable news outlet before the event even happened. Ultimately, around 600 people participated in the June rally.

Hubbard said Saturday’s program will focus on inspiration and ways to persevere given that it has only been nine months since Trump took office and the amount of change that has happened since then, “Activism doesn’t necessarily have to be people going out with signs and protesting, like what we’ll be doing Saturday. But, it’s the sustained work, it’s the community work, it’s talking to your neighbors and creating those grassroots efforts and that mutual aid.”

Hubbard said one of the speakers will be Aaron Gies, an Assistant Professor of Theology and Franciscan Studies at St. Bonaventure University who is planning to run against Republican Congressman Nick Langworthy in the 2026 midterms. Hubbard said this will be Gies first appearance at a large event in Jamestown where people will not only be able to hear him speak but also ask him questions as well.

The full interview with Justin Hubbard about the October 18 rally will be available to listen to on-demand on wrfalp.com