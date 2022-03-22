Jamestown Parks Accepting Youth Baseball Registrations Until March 25

The Jamestown Parks Department is accepting registrations for the City Rec Youth Baseball League until Friday, March 25.

Registrations will be accepted at the Parks, Recreation & Conservation Department office, located at 145 Steele Street, from 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Phone calls for registration will also be accepted for those unable to stop at the Parks Office.

The program cost is $5 and is open to boys and girls ages 7 to 12 years old. Children of 7 years of age will only be allowed to play in the outfield.

The age determination date is APRIL 30, 2022. Whatever a player’s age is on or before April 30, 2022 is the player’s LEAGUE age for the 2022 season. This playing age rule corresponds with that adopted by Babe Ruth Baseball.

For more information, contact the Parks’ Recreation Office at (716) 483-7523.