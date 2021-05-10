Jamestown Parks Department Awarded $31,000 Tree Inventory & Management Grant

The Jamestown Parks Department has been awarded a $31,000 Tree Inventory and Management Plan grant.

Parks Manager Dan Stone said the grant is to update the street tree inventory, “We had applied for and received a grant to update our street tree inventory. It was originally a $50,000 grant, non-matching, so that way it doesn’t really cost the city any money, through the Urban Forestry program at the DEC. And that will allow us to better manage and maintain and keep track of our urban forest here in the city.”

Stone said the City had previously received a $25-thousand dollar grant in 2018 to update the tree inventory in Wards one through 3. He said he hoped to complete the rest of the wards in this round.

Stone said the inventory will provide a wide variety of information to the Parks department, “So it’ll tell us where it’s located. Hopefully, we can get it on other GIS layers where then we can see where utilities are located both overhead and underground, kind of tree, variety of tree, size of tree, conditions of the tree.”

The inventory program also will identify open planting sites as well as suggestions for the kinds of trees to plant.

Stone added that Jamestown has been named a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation for a 40th year. It’s the second longest tenured Tree City in New York State. An Arbor Day tree planting celebration for the City is planned for later this month.