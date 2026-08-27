Jamestown Paving Company Looks To Purchase Additional Property In Ellicott

A Jamestown paving company is looking at purchasing additional property in the town of Ellicott.

Lindstrom Properties LLC, also known as Lake Shore Paving, is looking to construct a 21,000 square foot facility on property near Allen Street Extension and Mason Drive which will house offices, maintenance, and a repair facility. Lindstrom Properties is currently operating out of 7 Osmer Street in the City of Jamestown and would retain that location in addition to this new property.

CCIDA Project Manager Rosie Strandburg said Lake Shore Paving plans to construct the new facility because they are landlocked at their current location and are unable to expand their business. The total project cost is just over $4.8 million with Lindstrom Properties requesting a 10-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) as well as a sales tax exemption, mortgage reporting tax abatement, and property tax abatement. The PILOT would produce payments to the affected taxing jurisdiction over the life of the project in the amount of $425,542 with property tax exemptions totaling approximately $992,932. The sales tax savings being requested is in the amount of $300,000, and mortgage reporting tax savings is $43,750. Strandburg said Lake Shore Paving would retain 69 jobs and create five over the next three years. The project construction is estimated to begin this Fall, with completion estimated by Spring or Summer 2027.

The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency Board approved a due diligence resolution for the proposed incentives at their meeting. It’s anticipated that this project will come back to the IDA Board for final approval in September or October.