Jamestown Planning Commission Approves Property Sale, Potters Terrace Site Plan

The Jamestown Planning Commission approved the sale of a city owned property on Lakeview Avenue as well as the site plan for Potters Terrace at its meeting Tuesday.

The property located at 402 Lakeview Avenue was sold to the adjacent property owner on Van Buren Street for $200. Associate Corporation Counsel Ben Haskins said the property was acquired using 19A in 2018 by the city. After severe issues with the structure were found, including foundation issues, an emergency demolition was ordered. Haskins said a request for proposal put out in July 2021 only gained interest from one buyer. The $200 offered will cover what the City paid the county in property taxes in 2021.

The Commission also approved a site plan update for Potters Terrace from Leaf+Stone Landscape Architecture Architect Joe Rollman.

Rollman said the plan has been updated from when it was last presented to the Planning Commission in September based on the comments at the meeting.

The space will have room for tables and benches, in addition to boulders at the back of the park to be used as seating, “And we’ve got plans for some intimate scale lighting in terms of landscape lighting, being some uplighting in the tree canopy, and some light bollards. The space was designed with universal access in mind, so we’ve accommodated the grade change through the use of some steps as well as a ramp system so the site will be accessible for all users and all mobility.”

Construction on the space located at East Third Street next to Potter’s Alley will start this Spring or Summer depending on the availability of materials.