Jamestown Planning Commission Approves Site Plan For Affordable Housing Project

The Jamestown Planning Commission has approved the site plan for a proposed affordable housing project on Spring Street.

The joint project between CODE Inc. and Southern Tier Environments for Living (STEL) involves the construction of seven double-family houses on vacant parcels currently owned by the Chautauqua County Land bank on the west side of Spring Street just south of Crossman Street.

Long Associates Architect Matt Long said funding was denied in the last round from New York State Homes and Community Renewal for a project that involved the rehabilitation of 34 units owned by CODE and the construction of four new units to be owned by STEL. He said the new plan involves the original 38 units and seven new units. The new houses would be managed by STEL for their clients. The multi-unit houses would have two units each of one-bedroom housing.

The project still requires an area variance approval from the City Zoning Board of Appeals due to the lot area of each parcel not meeting current city code for housing. It also requires County Planning Board approval, but Commission member Greg Lindquist said the City Planning Commission could override the County Planning Board’s dismissal with a super-majority vote.