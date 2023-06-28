Jamestown Planning Commission Approves Site Plan For Prendergast Landing Project

The Jamestown Planning Commission has approved site plans for the Prendergast Landing project.

The 12,000 square foot building is located at the corner of Fairmount Avenue and West Eighth Street and is owned by Rahsaan Graham under Jade Empire LLC. In previous years, it was known as Sky Bar and Joyce’s Keg Room.

Project Architect Chris Cooke presented the site plan to the Commission.

The first floor will be retail with a cafe in the back. He said the second floor will have small offices for start-up businesses. The third floor will have three apartments to be used for a mix of short-term and long-term rentals.

Cooke said an elevator and ramp entry will be added to the back of the building for accessibility.

The approval of the site plan allows Jade Empire to move forward with obtaining building permits needed for construction work.

While Cooke did not share the cost of the project, it receive funding through Empire State Development in the amount of $187,500 for the project back in December 2021.

Cooke said the project is tentatively scheduled to be completed by Spring 2024.