Jamestown Planning Commission Chair Greg Rabb Steps Down

The Jamestown Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday was Greg Rabb‘s last as a member and as its Chair.

Rabb said one of the things he was proud of during his time on the Planning Commission was passing the city’s award winning Urban Design Plan in 2006, “It’s part of the city’s Comprehensive Plan. It’s basically an amendment to it. And the other thing I’m very proud of is that I was part of the process to create the Comprehensive Neighborhood Plan and Policy which, again, is a supplement to the Comprehensive Plan. And both of those are unique to Jamestown.”

Rabb had also previously served on the Jamestown City Council, including serving as City Council President, and served on the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities, including chairing that board.

Rabb, having recently retired from Jamestown Community College, will be moving to Buffalo for a new position at Buffalo State College.