Jamestown Planning Commission Reviews Proposal to Sell City-Owned Land

The Jamestown Planning Commission reviewed two proposals to sell city-owned land at its monthly meeting.

The Commission did not have a quorum, so no action was taken.

The two parcels include property on Crescent Street that originally was going to be used for the Department of Public Works’ Central Garage with the other parcel being a vacant lot on Pennsylvania Avenue.

The Crescent Street parcel is proposed to be sold for $25,000 to Falcon Conveyor owner Scott Clark, who owns the building on the adjacent property. Clark plans to use the lot for access to his building, where Falcon Conveyor is located.

The parcel on Pennsylvania Avenue is proposed to be sold for $4,900 to Kim and Shane Collins, who have a house next door. The parcel is too small to meet code requirements for building.

The Planning Commission is expected to take action on both items at its February meeting as long as quorum requirements are met.