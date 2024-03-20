Jamestown Planning Commission Tables Northwest Savings Bank Site Plan

The Jamestown Planning Commission has tabled a site plan for a new Northwest Savings Bank location in Brooklyn Square.

The bank is proposed to be built on the site of the former Chinese restaurant at 7 South Main Street and have a .67 acre property. The former restaurant would be torn down.

Northwest Corporate Real Estate Manager Steve Bell said the retail space at the current Northwest Savings Bank location on the corner of Third and North Main would move to the Brooklyn Square location with branch staff remaining downtown.

Commission member Greg Lindquist expressed concern about the drainage inlet from the property into another drainage inlet on the adjacent property owned by REHC5 LLC.

He said when Krog Corp and REHC5 converted the former Hills Department Store into the Riverwalk Center, it was a brownfield program clean-up site, “And there is a recorded environmental easement that goes along the whole property that they own down there which requires DEC notification and DEC approval before any and all excavation on that property.”

Lindquist questioned if there had been any discussion or written agreement between Northwest Savings and REHC5 about installation of the drainage inlet as well as any contact with the State Department of Environmental Conservation.

EcoStrategies Engineering Civil Engineer Andy Johnson responded, saying he did not know about the DEC requirement for the drainage inlet but could follow up on those as well as other items of concern, “So I made a note of those three items: the DEC notification for the DI (drainage inlet), the agreement letter with REHC, and basically more water and soil sample information; and more information on potential contaminants for the area.”

Commission Member Jeff Nelson also expressed a desire to see the expanded drawings for the site.

The Commission voted to table the the site plan review with plans to meet once the information requested has been provided to City Planning staff.