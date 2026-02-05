Jamestown Police Accepting Applications For 2026 Citizen Police Academy

The Jamestown Police Department is accepting applications for the 2026 Citizen Police Academy.

The academy is scheduled to begin Wednesday, March 4 and will run for approximately 16 consecutive weeks. Classes will be held every Wednesday from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. in the Police Training Room in City Hall.

This program is open to adults, with preference given to those who live or work within the City of Jamestown. Participants will gain an inside look at law enforcement through topics such as patrol operations, criminal investigations, firearms, crime scene processing, domestic violence response, and narcotic enforcement. You will also hear from specialized units and have the opportunity to ride along on patrol with an officer prior to the completion of the academy.

Interested applicants can call Jamestown Police at 716-969-5565 to receive the application link. Applications will be accepted until February 16, 2026.