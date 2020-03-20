Jamestown Police Chief Announces New Procedures, Protocols in Response to COVID-19

JAMESTOWN – Jamestown Police Chief Harry Snellings released the following statement on Friday morning, March 20, 2020 in response to the novel coronavirus / COVID-19.

The Jamestown Police Department is working with all our local, county, and state partners to respond to the daily updates and changes related to COVID-19. As a department, we want to assure everyone that we will continue to provide public safety to our community and are here to assist you. The safety of our community is our priority. In order to do that, we must take precautions to mitigate potential exposures to our officers.

Effective immediately we will be implementing several new protocols to reduce possible exposure. When calling for assistance, all calls to the dispatch or our command line will be screened by the call taker and will be asked a series of questions that are health related. Your responses will help us determine the best way to handle the call. For any non-emergency call, that we determine can be handled over the phone, an officer will call you back to take the report. Any call for the service that requires an officer to respond to a location, that officer(s) will follow the social distance rule and will take the report accordingly. We are encouraging everyone to call first before coming to the reception area. We may be able to assist you over the phone or by email. There will be no changes to in-progress or emergency response calls. Our officers will continue to patrol our community.

As this situation continues to evolve, we will do our best to update the community related to public safety. We are encouraging everyone to follow the COVID-19 guidelines that the County and State Health Department put out as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

Cheif Harry Snellings

Jamestown Police Department