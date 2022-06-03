WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Jamestown Police Continue Crackdown on Illegal Dumping on Pratt Avenue

Jamestown Police Continue Crackdown on Illegal Dumping on Pratt Avenue

By Leave a Comment

Jamestown Police Surveillance still photo of car alleged to have been involved in illegal dumping on May 31, 2022

Jamestown Police have arrested two more people for illegally dumping garbage in the Pratt Avenue area.

24-year old Jomar Camacho Monge and 44-year old Omar Camocho were ticketed with illegal dumping after police say they were scene on a surveillance camera disposing of tires and a rug on Tuesday, May 31.

Both were also charged by the State Department of Environmental Conservation with illegal disposal of solid waste, which carries a minimum fine of $1,500 for each charge.

Jamestown Police installed a camera on Pratt Avenue after multiple complaints about people dumping garbage and household waste in the area. Three people were charged earlier in May with illegal dumping.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.