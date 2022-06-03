Jamestown Police Continue Crackdown on Illegal Dumping on Pratt Avenue

Jamestown Police have arrested two more people for illegally dumping garbage in the Pratt Avenue area.

24-year old Jomar Camacho Monge and 44-year old Omar Camocho were ticketed with illegal dumping after police say they were scene on a surveillance camera disposing of tires and a rug on Tuesday, May 31.

Both were also charged by the State Department of Environmental Conservation with illegal disposal of solid waste, which carries a minimum fine of $1,500 for each charge.

Jamestown Police installed a camera on Pratt Avenue after multiple complaints about people dumping garbage and household waste in the area. Three people were charged earlier in May with illegal dumping.