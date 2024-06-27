Jamestown Police Crack Down on Quality of Life Issues on Northside

Jamestown Police have begun cracking down on quality of life issues on Lakeview Avenue.

At the June 17 City Council work session, Lakeview Avenue residents spoke out against noise from motorcycles and cars on the street, calling for more stringent policies for those who violate the noise ordinance.

At Monday’s voting session, Council President Tony Dolce shared that police have had increased details on Lakeview Avenue over the last week, “There have been several arrests. There have been several tickets issued. The (Police) Chief, himself, over the weekend was in my area, on Lakeview, on Falconer, in that area making stops, giving tickets out. They’re doing the best they can to try to stop this, or at least tamp it down.”

Dolce said the difficulty for Police is that they have no power over the judicial system, “Whatever happens to them once they’re fined, once they’re ticketed, that’s out of our hands, that’s out of our control as an issue of the courts and an issue of the state for laws on the books.”

Council member at large Jeff Russell had proposed at last week’s work session amending the city’s noise ordinance so that motorists who received three tickets have their vehicle towed.