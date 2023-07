The first of four community meetings by the Jamestown Police Department and the Jamestown Department of Development will be held tonight.

The meeting will be held at Allen Park at 6:00 p.m.

Residents are invited to attend to share the concerns in their neighborhoods.

Other upcoming meetings are as scheduled:

Thursday, July 20 – Jackson-Taylor Park

Wednesday, July 26 – Lillian Dickson Park

Wednesday, August 2 – Bergman Park