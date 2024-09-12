Jamestown Police Investigating Fatal Shooting

Jamestown Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night on the southside.

Officers responded to Newland and Forest Avenues at about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting incident. They found 68-year old Doug Howie at the scene suffering from a bullet wound.

Howie was taken to UPMC Chautauqua before being flown to UPMC Hamot in Erie where he died of his injuries.

Jamestown Police are asking that anyone with information to call the Jamestown Command Desk at 716-483-7537 or the confidential tip line at 716-483-8477 (TIPS).