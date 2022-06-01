WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Jamestown Police Investigating Home Invasion Shooting on Northside

Jamestown Police Investigating Home Invasion Shooting on Northside

By Leave a Comment

1211 Prendergast Avenue (Google Maps)

Jamestown Police are investigating a home invasion that resulted in a man being shot on the northside early Tuesday morning.

JPD said officers were called to 1211 Prendergast Avenue at 3:41 a.m. to a report of shots being fired.

Police say two suspects dressed in all black and carrying guns targeted the home, shooting a 41-year old man in the stomach after entering the residence. The suspects reportedly ran from the scene after the shooting. The victim was sent to UPMC Chautauqua before being air-lifted to UPMC Hamot for treatment where he was last reported in stable condition.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Jamestown Police Department at (716) 483-7537 or via Anonymous Tips Line at (716) 483-Tips (8477). All calls and tips will be kept confidential.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.