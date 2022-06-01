Jamestown Police Investigating Home Invasion Shooting on Northside

Jamestown Police are investigating a home invasion that resulted in a man being shot on the northside early Tuesday morning.

JPD said officers were called to 1211 Prendergast Avenue at 3:41 a.m. to a report of shots being fired.

Police say two suspects dressed in all black and carrying guns targeted the home, shooting a 41-year old man in the stomach after entering the residence. The suspects reportedly ran from the scene after the shooting. The victim was sent to UPMC Chautauqua before being air-lifted to UPMC Hamot for treatment where he was last reported in stable condition.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Jamestown Police Department at (716) 483-7537 or via Anonymous Tips Line at (716) 483-Tips (8477). All calls and tips will be kept confidential.