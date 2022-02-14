Jamestown Police Investigating Shooting Downtown on Cherry Street

are investigating athat happened early Sunday morning on Cherry Street in downtown Jamestown.

Police were called to 201 Cherry Street around 1:30 a.m. for reports of shots fired at a private event inside the building. Due to the large crowd inside and outside of the building, police initially had difficulty reaching the victim who had been shot numerous times in the lower part of his body.

Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputies, State Police, Ellicott Police and Lakewood-Busti Police assisted at the scene due to the number of people who were gathered.

The victim was taken to UPMC Chautauqua and later transferred to UPMC Hamot for surgery. It’s not believed his injuries were life-threatening.

One arrest was made of 36-year old Dajuan Hollingsworth who Police say tried to remove items from the scene after being told not to do so. He was charged with obstructing governmental administration and released on an appearance ticket.

Police say the shooting victim is not cooperating with the investigation and request anyone who may have information to contact Jamestown Police at 716-483-7537. Anonymous tips can also be left at 716-483-8477. All calls and tips will be kept confidential.