Jamestown Police are investigating a shooting on North Cowden Place that happened Tuesday night.

A male victim was shot in the back in what is believed to have been a home invasion robbery. That victim was airflighted to UPMC Hamot in Erie. Police say the suspects fled the scene in a sedan.

Police ask anyone with information on this incident to contact Jamestown Police at 716-483-7537 or the anonymous tip line at 716-483-8477.