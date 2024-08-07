Jamestown Police Investigating Two Shooting Incidents

Jamestown Police are investigating two shooting incidents that happened Saturday night.

JPD said officers responded to Lafayette Street near Isabella Avenue around 7:15 p.m. August 3 for a gunshot complaint. Officers found shell casings in the area and secured the scene. About 10 minutes later, police received a report that a man had arrived at UPMC Chautauqua with an injury consistent with a gunshot wound. He was treated and released.

Then, just after 8:00 p.m., officers received a gunshot complaint for the area around Columbia Avenue. Police found a house had been struck by gunfire. There were no injuries.

Both incidents are under investigation by the Investigative Section of the Jamestown Police Department. Information regarding these incidents can be provided to the Jamestown Police Department at 716-483-7537 or the confidential tips line at 716-483-8477.