Jamestown Police Officers will play against the Jamestown Old Timers in the Second Annual Charity Baseball game this Thursday.

The game will take place at 6:00 p.m. at Diethrick Stadium, Thursday, August 18. The gates will open at 5:00 p.m. Admission is $5 with all proceeds, concessions, and a 50/50 donated to the Jamestown Boys and Girls Club Youth Program.

Last year, the charity baseball game raised $1,845 for Tim Hortons Camp Day.