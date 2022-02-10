Jamestown Police Looking for 3 Suspects in Tuesday’s Shooting, Release Photo of Suspect’s Car

Jamestown Police are looking for three suspects in Tuesday night’s shooting incident on North Cowden Place.

After an investigation, Police report that it appears suspects in the home invasion robbery arrived in a gray-colored Ford Fusion. It is also believed that three suspects are involved as a driver is also seen driving the car away after the two shooter suspects ran from the house.

The Jamestown Post-Journal reports that Jamestown Police confirmed that the victim who was shot in the back in the incident has been treated and released from UPMC Hamot.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Jamestown Police at 716-483-7537 or call the Anonymous Tip line at 716 483-8477. All calls and tips are kept confidential.