Jamestown Police Working To Revive Neighborhood Watch Program

Jamestown Police are working on the revival of the Neighborhood Watch program in the City.

Captain Scott Forster encouraged the dozen residents who attended a community engagement meeting at Jackson-Taylor Park Thursday night to contact him about getting a program set up in their neighborhood, “Around the city, all over, there are groups of people that talk to each other and for now that’s great but if anybody is looking to get something more official and basically we can have different parts of city, different areas of neighborhood watch can have meetings and see what’s going on, we would help with that.”

Forster said those interested in starting a Neighborhood Watch can receive a pamphlet about how to start one their neighborhood. He said people can contact him through the Police Department at (716) 483-7536 for additional information.

Forster said loud music and motorcycles have been a recurring issue brought up by residents attending recent meetings the Police and Department of Development have held in City Parks. He urged residents to contact police when there are issues with excessive noise, especially now that the new Nuisance Officer is on board who is specifically addressing those kinds of quality of life issues.

The last community engagement meeting to be held by the Police and Department of Development will take place at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 2 at Bergman Park.

The meetings are being held as part of increased community engagement as required by the Gun Involved Violence Elimination program grant JPD receives.