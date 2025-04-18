Jamestown Pride Community Meeting To Be Held April 22

The Jamestown Pride planning committee is hosting the first of two Community Meetings on Tuesday, April 22.

The committee will discuss plans and gather input about the 2025 Pride event. There will be opportunities for discussion, to volunteer, and to become a vendor.

The meeting will be held from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the Knights of Enchanted Dreams located at 104 West Second Street. The kitchen will be open, and refreshments will be available for purchase.

All non-profit/community organizations and local businesses/vendors who support the mission of Jamestown Pride are encouraged to apply. The committee is especially looking for prepared food vendors. Local artists and craftspeople from the queer community are also welcome, as well as community-based organizations interested in reaching out to the LGBTQA+ community.

Vendors can apply at Facebook.com/JamestownPride or https://bit.ly/JPrideVendor. Applications are accepted through May 17.

Those interested in volunteering can email info@jamestownpride.com.

This year’s Presenting Sponsor is Evergreen Health. Any business, individual or non-profit is welcome to sponsor Jamestown Pride. To learn more about our sponsorship options please contact sponsors@jamestownpride.org.