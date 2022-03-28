Jamestown Pride Fest to Feature Live Music Entertainment, Resource Tables

The Jamestown Pride Festival will feature live music entertainment, food vendors, and resource tables at its event in downtown Jamestown this June.

The Jamestown Pride Steering Committee announced details of the upcoming event for the LGBGTQ+ community scheduled for Saturday, June 11th at a meeting Friday night.

Pride Coordinator Sheridan Smith said part of the meeting was to announce information about the event and to also recruit volunteers, “We’re celebrating the whole community but we need all the community’s voices. You know, we had one of the attendees talk about the fact that we need diversity, we need representation, and we do. We do. And when you have a few people on the committee, we’re going to represent everybody. So we need the community in that way and also, I mean really, we need volunteers.”

The Pride Festival is again partnering with the Jamestown Public Market to have information, education, and merchandise booths. The event also will use the Wintergarden Plaza for resource tables in addition to being a dance space with DJs. The evening performance on the Wintergarden Plaza will feature guitarist and comedian Mrs. Smith.

While Saturday’s events are being billed as family friendly, there will be an age 21 and up event the evening of Friday, June 10 at Sneakers Bar that features local burlesque troupe, Laced Up Ladies. All events are free.

For more information about Jamestown Pride including how to get involved with the event, email JamestownPride@mhachautauqua.org or visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/JamestownPride