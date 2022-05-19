Jamestown Public Market Hoping to Create Food Action Plan, Requests ARP Funding

The Jamestown Public Market is requesting funding from the City to create a Food Action Plan and “Jamestown’s Kitchen.”

Market Director Linnea Carlson said for the last four years the market has operated as a food system and food advocacy organization with the mission to build Jamestown’s food system, “And we do that in a variety of ways. Not just through the Jamestown Public Market, where we offer incubation space for small businesses and economic development, but also through the support of agriculture with our Mobile Market, as well as for our community at large. And also, we’ve taken over the Grow Jamestown Community Gardens on Lakeview and Washington (Streets).”

Carlson said the COVID-19 Pandemic was an eye-opener with the experience of food shortages due to supply chain issues as well as the increased need for food pantry access. She said they also learned that Jamestown is “data poor” in terms of not having information on what the city needs in terms of food beyond food access, “It’s talking about people who want to start food-based businesses. People who want to see culturally appropriate foods at the market. Farmers that need support, whether that’s funding opportunities to help them expand their farm, to hire new staff, or to get new equipment. The second piece that we look at when we look at our city, is that we have extensive opportunities to invest in local, small business. We have virtually no value added food processors in this community and in the region.”

Carlson said the next step for the Public Market is to create a Food Action Plan that is focused on local food business development and neighborhood health. She said this would be an 18 month process to survey the community on what they want or need for food, “It would also work to, at the end of the 18 month plan create real long-term strategies. And we would be working with not only community members, but also local non-profits, local businesses, local farmers, and other funders to understand how we can invest in food in this city in a sustainable manner.”

Carlson said the project would help identify easy, achievable food projects and initiatives they can hit the ground running on. She said the cost to do the Food Action Plan is mainly in staff costs to implement the project as well as extensive community outreach throughout the city. She estimates the cost to do a Food Action Plan is $145,000; which she hopes the city would be willing to fund using American Rescue Plan monies.

Carlson also presented on a proposal to create a “Jamestown’s Kitchen.” This would be a community space that could house the public market year round and also create a space for the development of culinary and hospitality skills. The cost for this proposal was estimated at nearly $2 million, with Carlson hoping ARP funds could be allocated by the city.

Carlson said she’s been in discussions with the Jamestown Department of Development and, if funding is received, she hopes to have the Food Action Plan completed by 2023 and the Jamestown’s Kitchen open by 2024.