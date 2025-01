The Jamestown Public Market Winter Market will take place this Saturday at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.

The market will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Church’s Undercroft on East Fourth Street.

It will feature local food vendors and live music.

There also will be free coffee and pancakes with local maple syrup by Durow Farms Maple.

SNAP/EBT benefits will be accepted.

Future winter market dates are set for February 22, March 22, and April 19.