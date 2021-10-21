Jamestown Public Schools Appoint New Literacy Coordinator

Jamestown Public Schools has announced the appointment of Dr. Jennifer Aaron as the new Literacy Coordinator.

Dr. Aaron will provide leadership in development, delivery, implementation and monitoring of the Literacy curriculum, initiatives, and educational opportunities. The Literacy Coordinator will provide an aligned and articulated instructional program to achieve New York State Next Generation English Language Arts standards.

Some of Dr. Aaron’s other responsibilities will include: assisting district and buildings to implement research-based school improvement practices and instructional strategies, research and development of educational resources, support school and district improvement priorities through development of professional learning opportunities for teachers, administrators, and support staff, use data to analyze effectiveness of instruction and intervention, and work with teachers and administration to plan improvement.

Dr. Aaron most recently worked as a K through 2 Universal Literacy Reading Coach for the New York City Department of Education. She received her bachelor’s degree in the Education of Deaf Children K through 12 from The University of North Carolina, her master’s degree in Reading and L.D. K-12 from the University of Miami, her Advanced Graduate Certificate in Educational Leadership from Stony Brook University and a doctorate from the University of Georgia in Language and Literacy Education.