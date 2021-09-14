Jamestown Public Schools Appoints Brad Meyers as School Safety Advisory

Jamestown Public Schools has announced that Brad Meyers has been appointed as its School Safety Advisor. Meyers has over 35 years experience in law enforcement as the Police Chief of Fredonia and as a Sergeant and police officer in the Jamestown Police Department. Meyers will plan, develop, implement and monitor the district’s safety procedures and will also supervise the safety officers in the district.

Meyers will review and update the district’s safety plan on a yearly basis. In addition, he will coordinate all safety training, educational materials and provide guidance in promoting awareness on a variety of safety issues and promoting prevention programs, ensuring that JPS complies with state and federal safety regulations.

Meyers will also conduct workshops with staff, students and families about important safety issues, and provide consultation and assistance for schools’ safety needs including drills, inspections and crisis response plans.