Jamestown Public Schools Launch ‘Say Something’ Anonymous Reporting System

Jamestown Public Schools has launched a “Say Something” Anonymous Reporting System in partnership with Sandy Hook Promise and Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES.

The system, made possible through a grant from BOCES, teaches students in grades 6-12, as well as teachers and administrators, how to recognize warning signals and threats on social media, in school, or in their community, of individuals who may be a threat to themselves or others and report the behavior to a trusted adult or use an anonymous reporting system.

JPS students and staff received formal training earlier in November on the system.

The “Say Something” program is made possible by Sandy Hook Promise (SHP), a nation-wide non-profit organization. SHP’s programs are in 50 states – with over 14,000 schools and over 12 million students and adults trained.

For more information on the program, visit jpsny.org/SHP.