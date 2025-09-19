Jamestown Public Schools Notifies Parents That Some Drinking Water Fixtures Exceed Lead Requirement Levels

Jamestown Public Schools has notified parents that 143 drinking water fixtures in school buildings have exceeded state requirements for lead levels.

In a statement released by the district, JPS conducted district-wide water testing in June 2025 in compliance with New York State law. Of the 601 drinking water fixtures tested, 143 exceeded the state’s current action level of 5 parts per billion (ppb) for lead. These fixtures include any device that can deliver water, and are not all necessarily designed for drinking.

The district said many of these positive results are directly tied to a change in state requirements. The action level was recently lowered from 15 parts per billion to 5 parts per billion, meaning many fixtures that previously passed are now considered out of compliance under this more stringent standard.

As soon as results were received in early September, the district acted immediately. Fixtures exceeding the action level were either turned off or labeled “Do Not Drink,” and alternative water sources were provided where necessary. Families received letters on September 12 outlining building-specific results and the steps being taken.

The district said further testing will be conducted on drinking water fixtures to determine if the source of lead is from the plumbing or from the fixture itself. If it is found to be from the fixture, then it will be scheduled for replacement and retested. If it is found to be from the plumbing, then consideration will be given to replacing the pipes with plastic or another approved material.

The JPS District said they remain in close contact with the Chautauqua County Department of Health and the New York State Department of Health, and will continue to provide timely updates to the school community as needed.