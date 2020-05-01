Jamestown Public Schools Reminds Community Remote Learning, Other Services Will Continue for Rest of School Year

ALBANY – After New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that all New York K-12 schools and colleges will be closed for the remainder of the school year, Jamestown Public Schools put out a statement reminding the community that remote learning, childcare for essential workers and school meals will continue through the remainder of the academic school year.

“As I have been saying since the beginning of school building closure, we have ‘hoped for the best, but planned for the worst,'” Superintendent Bret Apthorpe said in a media release sent out on Friday afternoon. “Prior to the Governor’s [announcement] our district administration anticipated this and enacted our Continuing Instruction Plan for students and families to ensure remote learning continues through the end of the school year. Our school buildings may be closed, but learning is still in session through the rest of the school year in the Jamestown Public Schools.”

“I am very proud of JPS staff, families and students who have really come together during this difficult time. We really are a school family who cares about each other,” Apthorpe added.

The district understands that there are other questions about the school building closure through the end of the school year. As more details are released, the district will add to its frequently asked questions section of the website (www.jpsny.org/faqs) and inform the JPS community. For the latest updates, please visit www.jpsny.org. Send any questions you may have to questions @ jpsny.org.