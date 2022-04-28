Jamestown Reapportionment Committee Holds Organizational Meeting

The City of Jamestown Reapportionment Commission held its organizational meeting Wednesday evening.

Commission member and City Council President Tony Dolce said the Commission is waiting on the Census Tract data to start their work, “Each ward has to be within a certain percentage of the ‘One Man, One Vote’ policy that we have in the Constitution. And so our job is really to even out the wards. And every ten years we have to go through this process after the national census is taken, it trickles down, it goes through the states, and then the counties, and down to the cities, towns, and villages. So our job, we have six wards in the city of Jamestown and we have to look at the population in each ward and even them out.”

Dolce doesn’t anticipate the redrawing of the lines to be too difficult.

The Commission did elect Pete Johnson as its Chairperson and Mike Panebianco as its Vice-Chair.

It also set meeting dates for 5:00 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 10th. The Commission must submit a map to City Council to vote on by September 1.