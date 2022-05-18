WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Jamestown Rebels Sold, Relocating to New Jersey

Statement posted on Jamestown Rebels Hockey website

The Jamestown Rebels hockey franchise has been sold and will relocate to New Jersey.

The North American Hockey League (NAHL) announced that the Jamestown Rebels agreed to sell their NAHL membership to HSG Hockey LLC. The team will be relocated to the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area, for the 2022-23 season and remain in the NAHL’s East Division.

The team will be based and play their home games out of Hollydell Ice Arena, which is 15 miles South of downtown Philadelphia in Washington Township, New Jersey.

The team had relocated to Jamestown in 2018 from Aston, Pennsylvania.

