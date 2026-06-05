Jamestown Renaissance Corp Announces Hiring Of Michael Edwards As New Director of Downtown Revitalization

The Jamestown Renaissance Corporation has announce the hiring of Michael Edwards as its new Director of Downtown Revitalization.

Edwards will officially begin in the role on July 1. In this role, Edwards will work closely with businesses, property owners, residents, nonprofit organizations, and public-sector partners to advance downtown revitalization initiatives and help implement JRC’s evolving vision for the Urban Core. During his first several months, he plans to meet with stakeholders throughout the community to better understand local priorities, identify opportunities, and help guide the next phase of downtown investment and growth.

Edwards brings more than 30 years of experience in downtown management, economic development, placemaking, urban planning, historic preservation, and community revitalization. Most recently, he served as President and CEO of the Chicago Loop Alliance, where he led initiatives focused on economic development, public space activation, business advocacy, arts and cultural programming, and strategic planning.

Prior to Chicago, Edwards served as President and CEO of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, where he helped oversee more than $4 billion in public and private investment and supported significant downtown housing, business recruitment, and public-space initiatives. His experience also includes leadership roles with the Downtown Spokane Partnership, The Saratoga Associates, the Lackawanna Community Development Corporation, and a historic preservation-based downtown revitalization program in North East, Pennsylvania.

Edwards said he was drawn to Jamestown because of both its potential and its similarities to communities where he has spent much of his career helping lead revitalization efforts. “Some of the most rewarding work of my career has taken place in communities like Lackawanna and North East—places with strong histories, passionate residents, and a desire to build an even stronger future.” Edwards added that Jamestown has “…tremendous assets in its downtown, arts and cultural institutions, historic architecture, and community spirit.”

Edwards holds a Master of Public Administration from the University of Pittsburgh and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and History from Canisius College. He is a founding member of the Global Business District Innovation Club, a Senior Fellow of the Institute of Place Management, and a past board member of the International Downtown Association.

For more information about the Jamestown Renaissance Corporation, visit www.jamestownrenaissance.org.