Jamestown School Board Appoints Cindy Johnson as Love Elementary Principal

The Jamestown Board of Education has appointed Cindy Johnson as the new principal of Love Elementary School beginning August 16th. Mrs. Johnson is currently the principal at the Raymond J. Fashano Technology Academy. Love Elementary School’s current principal, Connie Foster, is retiring.

Prior to joining the Tech Academy as Principal in 2020, Mrs. Johnson was Acting K-12 Principal and the Director of Curriculum and Instruction at Randolph Academy. She also worked as the Director of Special Education at Frewsburg Central School District, and was a special education teacher at Frewsburg and Bemus Point Central Schools.