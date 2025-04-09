Jamestown School Board Approves $115.8 Million 2025-26 Budget

The Jamestown School Board has officially adopted a $115.8 million budget for the 2025-26 school year that will now go onto voters for final approval.

The spending plan includes no increase in the tax levy.

District Assistant Superintendent for Finance & Operations Brittnay Spry said that in addition to the retention of 81 positions added using American Rescue Plan funds, the budget adds 12 reading positions and 2 elementary art teachers.

A capital outlay is planned that includes a $450,000 heating project at Persell Middle School and a $100,000 upgrade of the playground at Lincoln Elementary. The district also proposes replacing safety and security radios. Additionally, the purchase of six diesel engine school buses is part of the budget.

District Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said despite State Legislators not approving a state budget yet, he’s not concerned about state revenue the district has budgeted, “Because all of the elected officials I have spoken to don’t see any kind of reduction in aid. What they are frustrated with and I think everyone at this point is frustrated with is the addition of policy matters into budget bills. And that’s what’s really holding things up. It’s not the money part, it’s the things people are trying to attach to the money part that they’re having issues with.”

The public will go to vote on the budget as well as a Capital Improvement Reserve Proposition and Repair Reserve Fund on Tuesday, May 20. Visit jpsny.org for additional information.