Jamestown School Board Approves $610,000 Capital Project for Persell Middle School

The Jamestown School Board approved a $610,000 capital overlay project for Persell Middle School at its meeting Wednesday night.

The project was first approved in the 2021-22 school year, but the district didn’t have enough funding in its accounts to move forward. With the passage of the $5 million capital improvement reserve fund by voters on Tuesday, May 17, the district now has the needed monies.

The overlay projects includes the construction of a new secure entrance to Persell Middle School. District administrative staff said Persell is the only school that doesn’t currently have a secure vestibule upon entry. The middle school’s administrative offices also will be moved to be adjacent to the new secure entry. Theatrical and house lighting will also be replaced in Persell’s auditorium.

The district will go out to bid on the project in the Fall.

School Board President Paul Abbott thanked and congratulated district staff on the successful passage of all budget items that were up for a vote on Tuesday, “I know there is a lot of work that goes into all of those things, and a lot of thought that goes into all of those things. And I know it’s been said before but this certainly helps set us up for the future. And that’s one of our goals to always not just be doing this year to year, but to have things in place so that our budgeting becomes a more stable process going forward.”

Abbott also congratulated Pat Slagle and Joe Pawelski on their re-election to the board. Their three-year term begins July 1.

The next Jamestown School Board meeting will be on Tuesday, June 7 in the Jefferson Middle School Auditorium.