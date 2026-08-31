Jamestown School Board Approves JPS Safety And Security Plan

The Jamestown School Board has approved the Jamestown Public Schools’ Safety & Security Plan.

JPS School Safety Advisor Brad Meyers said there were no substantial changes to the building level safety plan from 2025 to this year as far as New York State was concerned.

Board President Paul Abbott asked if there was an update in regards to radios being used by the district.

Meyers said the district has been working with the Jamestown Police Department on that issue, “Our radios won’t play with JPD’s radios, right? So, we have purchased a base radio to place in the dispatch center at JPD, with all of our frequencies on it. And then, in the event of an emergency, we can communicate with JPD via the base radio that will be in their command center.”

Meyers said the base radio will be kept off at JPD’s Command Center until Police receive a call from JPS about an incident.