Jamestown School Board Awards Construction Bids for $13 Million Capital Project

The Jamestown School Board awarded bids on construction projects for capital projects at a special meeting Tuesday.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said the special meeting was held so that contractors who were awarded bids can start ordering materials for the project and start work.

He said Phase One of the capital projects includes work at Fletcher Elementary, “There’s a lot of like sinks, and sidewalks, HVAC, that sort of thing around the various buildings in our district. Also, there’s some Bus Garage work like parking lots and the floor of the Bus Garage. So, it’s little pieces here, there, and everywhere and then we roll into the next phase, which is the High School, which is the biggie.”

Whitaker said work at the Tech Academy will include modernizing classrooms, HVAC work, as well as work on sidewalks, steps, and the brick facade.

The projects were approved by the voters under a $86.5 million referendum in May 2021. Whitaker said Phase One will cost around $13 million. Phase Two, which involves work on the High School, will be $43 million. And the rest of the money goes to Phase Three which includes work at Persell Middle School and at Lincoln and Ring Elementary Schools.

Construction on Phase One will start this Spring and is expected to be completed before the 2024-2025 school year begins.