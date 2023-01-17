Jamestown School Board to Hold Special Meeting to Approve Construction Project Bids

The Jamestown School Board is holding a special meeting tonight to award bids on construction projects.

The construction bids are for Phase One of the Jamestown Public Schools Capital Project which includes work at the Bus Garage, Tech Academy and Fletcher Elementary.

The projects were approved by the voters under a $86.5 million referendum in May 2021.

The meeting is at 5:45 p.m. in the Superintendent’s Conference Room of the Administration Building on Martin Road. It is open to the public.