Jamestown Sees 26% Decrease In Index Crimes From Jan-May 2017 To Same Period For 2026

The City of Jamestown has seen a 26% decrease in index crime for the period of January to May for the year 2026 compared with the same period in 2017.

The city also has experienced a 10% decrease in crime for that same time period since 2025.

Between January and May 2026, 28 police departments participating in Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative reported the fewest index crimes and violent crimes, including murders and robberies, during the first five months of any year since 2017. There were 29,654 index crimes, a 7 percent decrease from 31,752 during the same period last year, and 4,617 violent crimes, a 1 percent decrease from 4,644. Murder declined 48 percent, with 41 reported, while robbery declined 17 percent, with 830 reported. Property crime also declined 8 percent, with reductions in motor vehicle theft, burglary and larceny.

Eleven GIVE police departments reported double-digit percentage decreases in index crime including Jamestown.

In Jamestown, there were 305 index crimes between January and May, 2026 compared with 340 for the same time period in 2025 and 411 in 2017. That said, violent crimes are up 4% in 2026 at 73 incidents compared with 70 in 2025 and up 16% from 2017. Rape cases are up 100% with 20 reported in 2026 compared with 10 in 2017. Burglary, larceny, and motor vehicle thefts all saw decreases this year compared with 2017 and 2025.

Administered by the state Division of Criminal Justice Services, GIVE funds personnel, overtime, technology, and equipment, and DCJS provides focused training and technical assistance, so participating agencies can address shootings, shooting deaths and firearm-related violent crimes.