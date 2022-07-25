Jamestown Summer Playground Program Locations Change For Remainder of Program

The City of Jamestown Summer Playground Program has program changes for the remainder of the season.

The Parks Department announced that due to the low number of children attending the program at Jackson-Taylor Park, the playground program will be held solely at Lillian Dickson Park on Falconer Street until the program ends on August 12th.

Program hours will remain the same at 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The free summer lunch program, provided by the YMCA, will continue to be distributed at both the Lillian Dickson Park as well as the Jackson-Taylor Park between 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Participating children will need to sign up each day in order to receive lunch for the following day. The meals are available to children ages 18 and under.