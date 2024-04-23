Jamestown Tarp Skunks Announce 2024 Season

The Jamestown Tarp Skunks have announced their 2024 season.

The first home game for the Tarp Skunks will take place against the Batavia Muckdogs at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, May 30 at Russell E. Diethrick Stadium.

A free tailgate festival will take place before the game featuring live music by the Porcelain Bus Drivers.

This summer’s schedule will include family friendly promotions such as $2 Night taking place on June 4, June 25, and July 9. All bleacher tickets, beer, and hot dogs will be just $2. Friday July 5th, will be a $2 Hot Dog only night presented by Sahlen’s.

On Thursday, June 6th, the Tarp Skunks will host School Kids Day presented by the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation, with a special start time of 11:00 AM. The Tarp Skunks are scheduling this game to attract students from local schools to attend the game on a field trip. Schools from Jamestown Public Schools, Falconer, Sherman, Panama, Westfield, Pine Valley, and Randolph will be in attendance.

Friday, June 14th at 6:30PM will be the first of four Community Buyout Nights. Wegmans, Greater Chautauqua Federal Credit Union, Jamestown Community College, and Live CHQ will be sponsoring Community Buyout games on June 14, June 23, June 27, and July 11.

Jamestown Community College will be distributing 100 $10 off food Voucher tickets to the first 100 fans in attendance on June 27. In addition, the Live CHQ Community Buyout Night on July 11 at 6:30PM will be recognized as a First Responder Night, where the Tarp Skunks in conjunction with Live CHQ are looking to honor all first responders in the area. All Community Buyout games are free to the public.

There will be two fireworks nights in 2024, on Monday, July 1st at 7:00 pm and Friday, July 26th at 6:30 pm.

The Tarp Skunks will be adding a few new fun programs for kids this season in addition to the Tarp Skunks Kids Club and running the bases after weekend home games. This year, all kids will gain free admission to the park if they come wearing their youth baseball/softball jersey.

The “Tarp Skunks Kids Club” membership includes a mid-season ice cream social with Whiffy, 10% off at the team store, free t-shirt, and a free ticket to all Friday night home games. The cost is just $15 and can be purchased online.

First pitch for all games on Monday through Saturday remains the same as last year at 6:30 PM, with the exception of School Kids Day and doubleheaders. All doubleheaders will begin at 5:00 PM. Lastly, Sunday games will begin at 2:00 PM once again this season.

Single game tickets will go on sale on Monday, May 13 with season tickets packages available now for purchase.

For more information, visit tarpskunks.com.