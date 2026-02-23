Jamestown Teenager Arrested On Animal Cruelty Charges

A Jamestown teenager has been arrested on animal cruelty charges.

The Jamestown Police Department said officers responded Wednesday, February 18 to a northside residence following a report of multiple neglected dogs, including one believed to be dead.

While no one answered the door, JPD officers observed through a window four dogs confined in separate cages that appeared to be heavily soiled with feces. Police say one dog in a cage appeared deceased.

JPD was able to enter the property later Wednesday night with permission and made contact with 19-year old Peyton Murray, who was identified as being responsible for the care of the animals.

The investigation determined that the dogs had been confined in separate cages in a rear room of the residence with no access to clean food or fresh drinking water for a month. JPD said the deceased dog had died several days prior and believed the death may have been caused by the cold temperatures within the room.

Murray was taken into custody and charged with four counts of misdemeanor Overdriving, Torturing and Injuring Animals / Failure to Provide Proper Sustenance. He will appear in Jamestown City Court at a later date. The animals were removed from the residence by officers and transported to the appropriate facilities.